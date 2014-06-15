Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Jarred Cosart scattered nine hits and one walk while allowing three runs over seven innings. It marked just the third time he’s worked seven innings this season and resulted in his third consecutive quality start. Cosart has allowed three runs or less in 10 consecutive starts -- the first Houston pitcher to accomplish that feat since RHP Roy Oswalt from April 5 to May 26, 2010.

RHP Josh Fields left with forearm discomfort after throwing two warmup pitches in the ninth inning. Fields recorded the final out of the eighth inning and returned to the mound in the ninth before leaving. Since his most recent recall from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fields has allowed only two earned runs over 15 1/3 innings for a 1.17 ERA.

CF Dexter Fowler finished 1-for-5 with a two-run double and a run scored, his team-leading 39th run this season. The Astros improved to 20-10 when Fowler scores.

3B Matt Dominguez delivered his first hit of the season with the bases loaded, snapping an 0-for-5 skid with his bases-clearing double in the third inning. Dominguez improved to 7-for-19 (.368) with two doubles, two homers and 24 RBIs in his career with the bases loaded. His last four hits with the bases loaded have been for extra bases.