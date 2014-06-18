Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve continued to produce at the plate, returning to the Astros’ lineup after missing three games with a sore right hand and not missing a beat. Altuve was 4-for-5, raising his MLB-leading hit total to 94. He now has 27 multi-hit games on the season, which ranks fourth in baseball. “What more can you say?” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “He can hit.”

OF George Springer ended an 0-for-11 skid with a first-inning single Tuesday, finishing the night 2-for-4. After a hot start, the Houston rookie had cooled off a bit, going just 3-for-17 on the team’s recently wrapped five-game homestand, although he has been troubled by right knee soreness.

LHP Dallas Keuchel is among the AL’s best pitchers in a handful of categories, but never settled into a rhythm against Washington on Tuesday in taking his fourth loss of the season. Keuchel led the AL in road ERA at 1.42 entering the game, but he allowed six earned runs in just five innings of work. “It looked like he never really got in the groove,” Houston manager Bo Porter said.

RHP Scott Feldman will make his 12th start of the season Wednesday against Washington, coming off a no-decision in his last outing against Arizona, in which he went 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits. Feldman has faced the Nationals only once, last year while as a member of the Chicago Cubs, drawing a no-decision after six innings of work.