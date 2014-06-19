FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 20, 2014 / 2:47 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Paul Clemens is a local product from Fairfax, Va. He played in high school at Robinson, the alma mater of Giants’ reliever Javier Lopez. Clemens was drafted out of a Division II school, Louisburg, in North Carolina.

OF George Springer came up to the plate with two outs and a runner on base in the ninth inning on Thursday. He fanned against Washington closer Rafael Soriano to end the game in a 6-5 loss. He is now hitting .246.

RHP Collin McHugh will take the mound in the series opener on Thursday at Tampa Bay. He is one of just five pitchers in the American League this year that has allowed four hits or less while striking out at least seven batters in four starts.

RHP Scott Feldman made the start on Wednesday at Nationals Park. He gave up six hits and two runs in five innings and was not involved in the decision. “Would’ve loved to go 7, 8, 9, but it didn’t work out,” he said. “The guys in the pen have been doing a great job. It’s tough to see them getting abused like this. Hopefully from here on out, we can get a little deeper into games and give those guys a break because they’ve been doing a great job.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.