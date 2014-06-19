Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Paul Clemens is a local product from Fairfax, Va. He played in high school at Robinson, the alma mater of Giants’ reliever Javier Lopez. Clemens was drafted out of a Division II school, Louisburg, in North Carolina.

OF George Springer came up to the plate with two outs and a runner on base in the ninth inning on Thursday. He fanned against Washington closer Rafael Soriano to end the game in a 6-5 loss. He is now hitting .246.

RHP Collin McHugh will take the mound in the series opener on Thursday at Tampa Bay. He is one of just five pitchers in the American League this year that has allowed four hits or less while striking out at least seven batters in four starts.

RHP Scott Feldman made the start on Wednesday at Nationals Park. He gave up six hits and two runs in five innings and was not involved in the decision. “Would’ve loved to go 7, 8, 9, but it didn’t work out,” he said. “The guys in the pen have been doing a great job. It’s tough to see them getting abused like this. Hopefully from here on out, we can get a little deeper into games and give those guys a break because they’ve been doing a great job.”