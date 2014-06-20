Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, and he allowed three runs on three hits in 3 1/3 innings. Out all season due to a right lat strain, Wojciechowski made a rehab start for Oklahoma City on May 21 before he was shut down again.

2B Jose Altuve recorded two of Houston’s three hits and stole second base twice Thursday. It was his fifth multi-steal game of the season.Altuve has 26 stolen bases, tops in the American League.

RHP Collin McHugh made his second straight start vs. the Rays and lost both games. He allowed two runs, both unearned, over six innings Thursday, lowering his road ERA to 1.69 with 44 strike outs in six starts.

DH Chris Carter struck out in all three at-bats Thursday, extending his slump. Over his past five games, he is 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts. He is hitting .190 in June, though he has five home runs in 42 at-bats this month.