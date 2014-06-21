Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Jonathan Villar had his first homer since May 4 vs. Seattle, a stretch during which he appeared in 35 games.

2B Jose Altuve’s single in the first inning gave him hits in 34 of his last 38 games. He finished the game with three hits in five at-bats. After two games in the series with the Rays, he is 5-for 9.

RHP Paul Clemens was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City following the game Friday night. In his place, the team added RHP Jake Buchanan.

RF George Springer’s home run in the third inning hit off the “D” catwalk in deep left field. The last time someone hit the “D” catwalk with a home run was Mitch Moreland of the Texas Rangers (5/30/2011).

RHP Jake Buchanan is set to be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his MLB debut Saturday. Buchanan is 6-4 with a 3.54 ERA at Oklahoma City this season.

RHP Jarred Cosart made his 11th straight start allowing three runs or less, the longest streak of any Astros pitcher since Wandy Rodriguez (15) in 2008-09.