Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

-2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-5 with a stolen base, adding to his major league-leading hit total and American League-leading steals total in the process. With 105 hits in 78 team games, Altuve is on pace for 218 hits, a total that would eclipse the franchise mark of 210 hits set by Craig Biggio in 1998.

RF George Springer crushed a 441-foot home run to straightaway center field off Braves RHP Aaron Harang in the first inning, tying the mark for the eighth-longest home run by a Houston player at Minute Maid Park. Lance Berkman also smacked a 441-foot homer on Sept. 29, 2007 against the Braves. C Jason Castro recorded a 445-foot home run against Texas RHP Matt Garza on Aug. 9, 2013.

RHP Scott Feldman recorded his second quality start in three outings, allowing three runs on four hits (including two home runs) and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings. Feldman has recorded 16 strikeouts over his last 17.1 innings and has posted a 3.63 ERA during his stretch of quality starts.

RHP Anthony Bass worked a scoreless inning in a rehab start at Class A Quad Cities on Tuesday night. Bass recorded one strikeout without allowing a baserunner. Bass has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 11 with a right intercostal strain. He was originally scheduled to make his rehab start on Sunday but that game was rained out. Bass is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and two saves with the Astros.