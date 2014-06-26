Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Out all season due to a right lat strain, Wojciechowski made a rehab start for Oklahoma City on May 21 before he was shut down again. He restarted his rehab in Triple-A last week.

LF L.J. Hoes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and replaced OF Robbie Grossman on the 25-man roster. Hoes finished 0-for-3 with a strikeout on Wednesday. Hoes hit .323/.402/.409 with one home run and 12 RBIs in 25 games with the RedHawks.

2B Jose Altuve finished 0-for-4 and had his seven-game hitting streak snapped. Altuve was batting .517 (15-for-29) during the streak and bumped his league-leading hit total to 105 in the process. Altuve did record his American League-leading 28th stolen base in the first inning after reaching on a fielder’s choice.

LF Robbie Grossman was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City following a second unsuccessful stint with the Astros this season. Grossman broke camp with the Astros but was demoted on April 15. He was recalled on May 26 but hit just .182/.299/.227 in 21 games (20 starts). Grossman suffered through similar issues last season, excelling with the RedHawks only to scuffle when promoted to the Astros.

RHP Collin McHugh struck out nine batters over seven innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. McHugh recorded at least four strikeouts in each of his 12 starts with Houston, tying Ken Johnson, who accomplished the feat in 1962, for the longest such streak in club history. McHugh has a 2.40 ERA and 47 strikeouts over his last 41 1/3 innings and seven starts.