Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer belted his second home run of the series and fourth over his last six games. He ranks second to White Sox 1B Juan Abreu with 15 home runs as a rookie and his 40 RBIs before the All-Star break are the third-most ever recorded by an Astros rookie, trailing Mitch Meluskey (43 RBIs in 2000) and Hunter Pence (42 in 2007).

RHP Jarred Cosart recorded his fourth consecutive victory after limiting the Braves to one run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over seven innings. He has worked at least five innings while allowing no more than three runs in 12 consecutive starts, the longest such streak by a starters in the majors this season. Ten of his last 12 starts have been quality starts and Cosart is 7-3 with a 2.70 ERA over that span.

RHP Kyle Farnsworth was outrighted off the active roster and elected for free agency. Farnsworth did not record a decision while posting a 6.17 ERA over 16 appearances with the Astros. He signed with the Astros on May 17, two days after being granted free agency following a short stint with the New York Mets.

RHP Jose Veras was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City and struck out the lone batter he faced, Braves LF Justin Upton, to complete the game. Veras signed with the Cubs during the offseason but was released on June 10 after posting a 0-1 record and 8.10 ERA in 12 appearances. Veras served as the Astros’ closer last season, finishing 0-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 19 saves before being traded to the Detroit Tigers last July 29. He will serve as a set-up option for RHP Chad Qualls.