Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve finished 4-for-5 with two stolen bases, recording his sixth career four-hit game while upping his American League-leading stolen base total to 32 steals. He leads the majors with 111 hits and produced his 33rd multi-hit game this season, which also leads the majors. He has hit safely in 39 of 44 games batting at a .395 clip.

LHP Dallas Keuchel will be scratched from his Saturday start after experiencing swelling in his left wrist following a recent bullpen session. LHP Brett Oberholtzer will be recalled from Triple A Oklahoma City to replace Keuchel against the Tigers. Keuchel leads the majors with a 3.54 ground ball to fly ball ration and ranks third among pitches in WAR (3.5) He leads all American League pitchers with three complete games.

C Jason Castro hit his first career walk-off home run, a solo shot off Tigers LHP Blaine Hardy in the 11th inning of the Astros’ 4-3 win. It marked the Astros second walk-off home run this season, with DH Chris Carter delivering against Arizona RHP J.J. Putz on June 12.

CF Dexter Fowler was a late scratch from the starting lineup with back tightness. Fowler is mired in an 0-for-6 slump, hit .091 (1-for-11) during the three-game series with the Braves, and hit 5-for-24 during the Astros’ recent six-game road trip. He leads the club with 43 runs and ranks eighth in the American League with a .377 on-base percentage.