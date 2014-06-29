Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

CF Alex Presley, filling in for injured CF Dexter Fowler (back tightness), was responsible for all three Houston runs on Saturday. He delivered a two-run single in the first inning and a leadoff home run in the ninth, matching his career high of three RBIs (accomplished five times) while recording his 11th career multi-hit game of the season.

2B Jose Altuve set a franchise record with his third consecutive multi-steal game and became the first major-leaguer to accomplish that feat since Tampa Bay CF B.J. Upton in 2009. Altuve leads the American League with 34 steals and his eight multi-steal games lead the AL and rank second in the majors. He also matched a franchise record with a stolen base in his fifth consecutive game. Michael Bourn did it Sept. 13-18, 2009.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and recorded his third consecutive quality start while filling in for LHP Dallas Keuchel (left wrist inflammation), allowing one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. He is 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA over his last three starts.

RHP Jake Buchanan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for LHP Brett Oberholtzer. Buchanan (1-1, 8.44 ERA) made two appearances for the Astros following his recall on June 21, earning his first career victory on Friday night with a perfect 11th inning. Buchanan started in place of RHP Brad Peacock last Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays and suffered the loss.