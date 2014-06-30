Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve set a franchise record by recording a stolen base in his sixth consecutive game. He has recorded multiple steals in four consecutive games, becoming just the third major-leaguer in the modern era and the first since Ray Chapman in 1917 to accomplish that feat. His 36 steals are a career best, eclipsing the 35 stolen bases he recorded in 2013.

LHP Dallas Keuchel had a soft cast removed from his left wrist and played catch Sunday, his first activity since being diagnosed with left wrist inflammation following a bullpen session last week. Keuchel, who was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday, and is slated to throw a bullpen session Monday, with the result of that session to determine his status moving forward.

RHP Scott Feldman notched his first victory since May 26 at Kansas City. On Sunday against Detroit, he allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings. It marked his third quality start over his past five appearances. Feldman has 20 strikeouts over his past 23 1/3 innings.

LHP Tony Sipp struck out PH Ian Kinsler to strand 3B Nick Castellanos at third base and squash a Detroit threat in the eighth inning, then returned to retired the side in order in the ninth to earn the save. It marked the third career save for Sipp and his first since May 7, 2012, against the White Sox while pitching for the Indians.