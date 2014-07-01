Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Jonathan Villar was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Villar committed a critical fielding error in the eighth inning Friday night against the Detroit Tigers, a miscue that extended that game and taxed the bullpen in advance of Saturday when the shortened bullpen blew a late lead. Villar was guilty of two mental errors on Sunday and, combined with his .200/.255/.342 slash line, was a deserving candidate for a demotion. The Astros did not announce a replacement for Villar.

2B Jose Altuve extended his Astros franchise record for consecutive games with a stolen base to seven. The last player in the majors to steal a base in seven consecutive games was Chone Figgins with the Mariners in 2010. Altuve has been successful in each of his last 24 stolen-base attempts, the longest such streak by an Astro since Carlos Beltran recorded 28 straight successful steals in 2004.

RF George Springer hit a two-run home run in the first inning, a 445-foot shot that was tied for the fifth-longest homer hit by a Houston player in Minute Maid Park history (the longest by an Astro hit to left field). Springer tied a franchise rookie record with his 43rd RBI before the All-Star break, a mark set by Mitch Meluskey in 2000. Springer has six walks in his last five games and his 34 walks lead all major league rookies.

RHP Jerome Williams was designated for assignment after allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over two innings on Monday. Williams also allowed a three-run, ninth-inning home run to Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler on Saturday in the Astros’ lone loss of that series. Williams was 1-4 with a 6.04 ERA and failed to provide the quality relief pitching the Astros sought when they signed him as a free agent in the offseason.