Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Kevin Chapman was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and entered in the seventh inning against the Mariners in the Astros’ 13-2 loss. Chapman broke camp with the Astros and made the Opening Day roster but was demoted on April 16. With the RedHawks, Chapman was 1-1 with an 0.94 ERA, two saves and 37 strikeouts over 26 games.

2B Enrique Hernandez made his major league debut as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning following his recall from Triple-A Oklahoma City. In his first plate appearance, Hernandez delivered an RBI double to right-center field, scoring LF Domingo Santana. Hernandez enjoyed a breakthrough with the RedHawks following his early-season promotion from Double-A Corpus Christi, hitting .337/.380/.508 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 67 games.

CF Dexter Fowler was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain. Fowler missed four consecutive games before being placed on the DL. He ranks 10th in the American League with a .377 on-base percentage and is tied for ninth in the majors with 47 walks.

LF Domingo Santana was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and made his major league debut, finishing 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a run scored. Santana, rated as the Astros’ No. 7 prospect, was the final member of the July 29, 2011 trade that shipped RF Hunter Pence to Philadelphia and netted the Astros RHP Jarred Cosart, 1B Jon Singleton, RHP Josh Zeid and Santana. Santana hit .304/.383/.502 with 13 homers and 52 RBIs in 84 games with the RedHawks.