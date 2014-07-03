Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Kevin Chapman was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the second time this season after making an appearance in the middle game of the three-game series with the Mariners. Chapman allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over two innings Tuesday night. His issues with walks undercut his sterling strikeout rate.

SS Marwin Gonzalez clubbed a solo home run off Mariners RHP Chris Young in his first at-bat, a line drive to right field with one out in the third inning. Gonzalez hit two homers during the series and finished the homestand batting .467 (7-for-15) and with consecutive multi-hit games. Gonzalez is 18-for-53 (.340) with five homers and seven RBIs in his career against the Mariners.

DH Enrique Hernandez hit his first career home run, a solo shot off Mariners RHP Chris Young with two outs in the fifth inning. Hernandez, who made his major league debut Tuesday night, is one of nine players in club history to homer within his first two games. The last was 1B Jon Singleton, who homered in his debut June 3 against the Angels.

RHP Anthony Bass was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and worked 1 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits with two strikes in the Astros’ 5-2 loss to the Mariners. Bass was out since May 11 with a right intercostal strain, and he made three scoreless rehab appearances for Class A Quad Cities prior to his reinstatement, tallying six strikeouts over four innings. Bass was 1-0 with two saves and a 4.50 ERA before landing on the DL.