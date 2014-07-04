Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brett Oberholtzer gave up five runs, nine hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings against the Angels on Thursday, and after the game was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for reliever Josh Fields. “Obie gave us everything he had; he battled,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “Even look at the fourth inning when he gave up the four runs, one of those ground balls doesn’t get by (shortstop Marwin) Gonzalez and it’s a different ballgame. But that’s the nature of the beast.”

RF George Springer has 16 homers and 44 RBIs, second in both categories among American League rookies (Jose Abreu, 26, 67). Since his call-up on May 8, Springer’s 16 homers rank third in the majors, behind Edwin Encarnacion (22) and Nelson Cruz (17).

LHP Dallas Keuchel will start Friday’s game against the Angels. Keuchel has pitched at least eight innings in five starts this season, something that hasn’t been accomplished by an Astros starter since Roy Oswalt had six such starts in 2006. Keuchel is 3-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Angels.

LHP Tony Sipp leads American League relievers with a 0.64 WHIP. Sipp also leads AL relievers with an opponents’ average of .098 (4-for-41) when facing left-handed hitters.