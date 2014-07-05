Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

CF George Springer now has 17 home runs and 46 RBIs after going 1-for-2 with two walks Friday night. Springer’s two-run drive in the fourth inning enabled him to set the team record for most RBIs by a rookie before the All-Star break. The 24-year old from New Britain, Conn., also needs four homers to tie Lance Berkman for the most by a rookie in one season.

LHP Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings in his first start since June 22. Keuchel missed his previously scheduled start June 28 because of an inflamed left wrist. Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, Keuchel induced 11 groundouts but allowed five runs on 13 hits while finishing with one walk and one strikeout.

DH Chris Carter has six home runs among his past 12 hits after pounding a solo drive Friday night. Carter, who went 2-for-4 against the Los Angeles Angels, ranks second on the Astros with 14 homers.

C Carlos Corporan is now in an 0-for-6 slump after going 0-for-4 and striking out three times Friday night. After looking at a called third strike in the fourth inning, Corporan was so frustrated in the dugout that plate umpire Angel Hernandez almost ejected him. Nevertheless, Corporan is batting .316 (12-for-38) in his past 11 games.