July 6, 2014 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve went 0-for-5 Saturda night against the Angels, snapping a seven-game hitting streak. He did walk in the first inning, then managed to steal second. It was his 25th straight successful attempt. Despite the hitless effort, he is still batting a team-high .338 this season.

Colin McHugh, Sunday’s starter, has had good success against the Angels this season. In two starts, he’s 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings, allowing just two earned runs.

Astros RHP Scott Feldman left Saturday night’s game against the Angels with a 5-2 lead but failed to get support from his bullpen yet again. It was the third time the bullpen failed to hold a lead for him in his last five starts.

Chris Carter’s grand slam was his second this season and the third of his career. The other this season came June 8 against Minnesota off Brian Duensing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
