Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 with a stolen base to increase his advantage in several offensive categories Sunday. Altuve continues to lead the major leagues with 122 hits, and he ranks second with a .337 average and 38 stolen bases. The last two figures are the best in the American League. Altuve made the All-Star team on the players’ vote.

RF George Springer struck out four times Sunday to go 0-for-4, leaving him hitless in his past eight at-bats. The 24-year-old Springer, one of the Astros’ brightest prospects, has struck out 105 times in 268 at-bats -- more than anybody else in the American League.

RHP Collin McHugh took his fifth consecutive loss Sunday, a 6-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels. In just four innings, matching his briefest start of the season, McHugh allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four.

RHP Jarred Cosart hopes to record his 11th quality start in 14 outings when he faces the Texas Rangers on Monday night. In his previous 13 starts, Cosart is 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA. In 12 successive starts from April 23 to June 26, Cosart pitched at least five innings without allowing more than three runs -- the longest such stretch in the major leagues this year. Cosart has won seven games since May 7, the second-best total in the major leagues since that date.

RHP David Martinez made his season debut in relief Sunday. Martinez, recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, retired seven consecutive batters before the Angels RF Kole Calhoun hit a solo home run. The 26-year-old Venezuelan struck out four batters in three innings while conceding one run, one walk and two hits.

LF Domingo Santana was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after a dismal five-day stay in the majors. In four games, he went 0-for-13 and struck out 11 times.

C Carlos Corporan broke an 0-for-6 slump by going 2-for-3 and driving in a run Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Corporan is hitting .341 (14-for-41) in his past 12 games.