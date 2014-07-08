Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

CF Alex Presley went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs before leaving with a right oblique strain in Houston’s 12-7 victory over Texas on Monday. Presley is 4-for-9 in his last three games and, for the season, is hitting .421 against left-handers, which leads the majors among left-handed hitters. He left the game after hurting himself while hitting in the eighth inning. “I don’t know the severity,” manager Bo Porter said. “It didn’t look good, though. It’s probably not going to be good. If I had to guess, I’d say no,” he won’t play on Tuesday.

2B Jose Altuve had two hits in Houston’s 12-7 victory over Texas on Monday, establishing a club record for most hits before the All-Star break at 124, which also leads the majors. Bob Watson set the old record in 1973. Altuve, who is hitting .295 in his last 22 games, leads the AL in average and stolen bases. “He’s had a great first half to the season,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “We’re so excited for him. He’s worked his tail off. He’s a great teammate, great player.”

RHP Jarred Cosart (9-6, 4.17 ERA) tied Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw for most wins in the majors (8) since May 11 after collecting the victory in the Astros’ 12-7 triumph over Texas on Monday. For a second consecutive start, Cosart scuffled, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits over five innings. In his last two starts, the 24-year-old has a 9.71 ERA, having allowed 12 runs on 18 hits. “I think he was up in the zone with his breaking ball,” Porter said of Cosart’s performance on Monday. “It just looked like he didn’t have a lot of finish with his breaking ball. But he was able to get through five innings and get the ‘W,’ which is the most important thing.”

1B Jon Singleton broke out of a 1-for-15 slide by going 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs in the Astros’ 12-7 victory over Texas on Monday night. “When you look at the work he puts in day in and day out, it’s good to see him get some results on the field,” manager Bo Porter said. “He has a chance to be a very special middle-of-the-order bat for a long time in the big leagues. At the same time, when you’re talking about young players, they’re going to have their ups and downs. One thing they know is I‘m going to stick by them.”

C Jason Castro was scratched from Houston’s lineup on Monday after experiencing discomfort under his left arm pit, said manager Bo Porter, whose team defeated Texas 12-7. Castro, hitting .228 on the season, was in a good groove, going 6-for-13 in his last three games after moving into the two-hole. Castro received treatment all day Monday. “He said it feels better than when he woke up, which is a good sign,” said Porter. “Hopefully, we can get him back in there because he was starting to swing the bat.”