Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Alex Presley, who was injured while hitting Monday, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a strained right oblique muscle. In 70 games, Presley is hitting .252 with five home runs and 13 RBIs.

RHP Brad Peacock (3-5, 4.30 ERA) won for the third time in his past eight starts, 8-3 over Texas on Tuesday. Peacock pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on six hits and five strikeouts. He had no walks. He also limited Texas 3B Adrian Beltre, 3-for-7 with two home runs lifetime against Peacock before Tuesday, to one hit and struck him out once. “Beltre, you know, I was able to hold him to a triple,” Peacock said jokingly. “It’s always nice to not walk anybody. And the guys picked me up with the bats.” Said manager Bo Porter: “Peacock did a good job of attacking the strike zone.”

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-3 with an RBI and stole two bases, increasing his run of successful stolen-base attempts to 28, tying Carlos Beltran’s franchise record set in 2004, in Houston’s 8-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. Altuve also became the second player since 1933 to have more than 125 hits and more than 40 stolen bases before the All-Star break, joining Cleveland’s Kenny Lofton in 1994. “He changes the game whenever he’s on base,” Houston manager Bo Porter said.

CF George Springer went 2-for-4, including his 18th home run, with two RBIs and two runs in the Astros’ 8-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. In 54 games since hitting his first home run May 8, he is third in the majors during that span behind Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz (19) and Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion (22).

RF Robbie Grossman was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, his third stint this season with the Astros. Grossman went 0-for-4 with a run out of the No. 2 hole and was involved in a strange play in his first at-bat in Houston’s 8-3 victory over Texas: a strikeout, advance to first on “slow play,” according to the official scorer. With teammate Jose Altuve on second with no outs, Grossman struck out on a ball that hit the dirt. Texas catcher Chris Gimenez gathered the ball cleanly, then composed himself while looking Altuve back to second. However, he held the ball too long, and Grossman easily beat his throw to first. Grossman hit .337 with a .417 on-base percentage, 16 doubles, 15 RBIs and 10 steals in 44 games at Oklahoma City, prompting Porter to joke before the game that he wanted Grossman to wear a Redhawks jersey under his Astros uniform to make sure he would feel comfortable.

RHP Jerome Williams, designated for assignment by the Astros on July 1, was released Tuesday. Williams went 1-4 with a 6.04 ERA in 26 relief appearances for Houston this season.

C Jason Castro did not play for a second consecutive day because of discomfort under his left arm pit, though the condition was better, manager Bo Porter said. Castro is listed as day-to-day.