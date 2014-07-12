Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

CF George Springer was a late scratch with right knee discomfort. Springer missed time last month with right knee pain and while the source of his injury was not revealed, Springer did make a spectacular catch against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday that included his crashing into the center field wall. Springer is batting .238/.342/.475 and leads the Astros in home runs (19) and RBIs (50).

RHP Collin McHugh was scratched from his start Saturday after leaving his previous start with a torn right middle fingernail. McHugh (4-8, 3.28 ERA) has been a pleasant surprise this season. His 93 strikeouts pace the staff while his .195 opponent’s batting average is best among members of the rotation. McHugh pitched just four innings on July 6 in Anaheim against the Angels before leaving with the injury.

RHP David Martinez tossed three scoreless innings of relief and recorded two strikeouts. He has a 1.50 ERA with six strikeouts over two relief appearances this season and has worked three innings in four consecutive relief appearances dating back to last season.

LF Kike Hernandez recorded an RBI single in the fourth inning and has reached base safely in each of the first 10 games to begin his career. Only Jimmy Wynn has recorded a longer such streak in Astros annals, reaching base safely in his first 12 career games in 1962. Hernandez finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk and is batting .344/.432/.563.

DH Chris Carter recorded his fourth multi-homer game of the season and seventh of his career with home runs in his final two at-bats Friday. He is tied for second in the majors with four multi-homer games (White Sox 1B Jose Abreu) behind Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion (six). Carter has four homers in his last three games and six over his last six contests, and he is tied with OF George Springer for the club lead with 19 homers.