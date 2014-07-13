Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve ranks second in the American League in doubles and yet Saturday marked just his second multi-double game of the season. It was his major league-leading 40th multi-hit game and with 130 hits before the All-Star Game break. Altuve joins Miguel Cabrera (132 in 2013) and Ian Kinsler (134 in 2008) as the only players to reach that plateau by the break since 2004.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer registered his fifth quality start and his fourth in his last five appearances (2-1 with a 3.13 ERA during that span). Oberholtzer gave up 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and no walks and owns a 1.38 ERA in two career starts against Boston.

RHP Josh Fields worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief Saturday against the Red Sox and had three strikeouts against his former organization. Fields has struck out 11 of the last 18 batters he has faced and has 48 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings this season. Since his recall from Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 14, Fields has an 0.87 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings.

C Jason Castro finished 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a triple off Red Sox RHP Jake Peavy on Saturday. Castro extended his hitting streak to a season-long six games and his batting .409 (9-for-22) with four extra-base hits and four RBIs in five games batting second.