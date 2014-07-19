Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Alex Presley isn’t close to being able to return from his oblique injury, although he did make the trip to Chicago with the team. “Pressley is still resting,” Porter said. “Again, when you start talking obliques, these are very tricky injuries because any ill-advised movement can make it worse and now you’re still with a bigger problem.”

LHP Brett Oberholtzer figures to get a start sometime next week, although the team hasn’t named its rotation beyond the end of the White Sox series on Sunday. He is 2-7 with a 4.50 ERA this season in 12 starts. “We still view him as a starter,” Porter said.

RHP Jake Buchanan was brought up on Friday to fill the open roster spot the Astros had. Buchanan was 7-5 with a 3.87 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City. “We wanted to get a long guy in our bullpen and Jake’s been throwing the ball well down at Triple-A,” manager Bo Porter said. “We wanted to give him an opportunity to see if he can handle that role.”

OF Dexter Fowler still is uncertain when he might be ready to return to the lineup from his intercostal injury. “You can’t put a timetable on it,” he said. “I‘m just getting treatment on it every day and we’ll take it from there.” Manager Bo Porter did put a timetable on it, sort of. “Dexter’s not ready,” he said. “I keep saying he’ll be ready Friday. I don’t know what Friday, but it’s a Friday coming soon.”