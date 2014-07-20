Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brett Oberholtzer will start the first game of the upcoming series at the Oakland A’s on Tuesday, followed by RHP Brad Peacock and RHP Scott Feldman. Manager Bo Porter will then re-assess how the starting rotation goes depending on the health status of RHP Collin McHugh, who’s currently on the 15-day disabled list and is scheduled to throw an injury rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

LHP Dallas Keuchel allowed 12 hits and four runs (three earned) in taking the loss Saturday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Keuchel also lasted just five innings, throwing 103 pitches and has now allowed four or more runs in five consecutive starts. Keuchel is 1-3 with a 6.07 ERA in his past five starts. “He did a good job of battling,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “If you look at the amount of trouble he was in, and to minimize it to four runs and only three of those runs earned, he did a tremendous job of battling.”

RHP Collin McHugh (torn right middle fingernail) is scheduled to throw an injury-rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He will then be assessed to see if he’s ready to re-join the Astros’ starting rotation. McHugh went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7 and is expected to return as soon as he is eligible. “When you look at (Tuesday) being the first game of a series (for us) and we don’t have an off day within that stretch, we’d rather him make a rehab start knowing there’s no ill-effect, no setback, and then we’ll put him back in the rotation after that,” manager Bo Porter said Saturday.

RHP Jarred Cosart (9-6, 4.17) will start the series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. In his previous outing, Cosart allowed a career-high nine hits and six runs (five earned), but still picked up his ninth win of the season. The start against Chicago will be the third of his career against the White Sox, whom he beat in Houston May 17.