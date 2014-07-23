Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF L.J. Hoes hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the top of the 12th inning Tuesday, lifting the Astros to a 3-2 victory over first-place Oakland. The home run, off A’s LHP Fernando Abad, was Hoes’ third of the season. It came on his mom’s birthday, and she asked him earlier in the day to hit a home run for her. “It’s a real good feeling, especially because it’s my mom’s birthday,” Hoes said. “To be able to do that for her, it’s a special thing.”

2B Jose Altuve was named the Astros’ “Heart and Hustle Award” winner Tuesday for the second time. The award is presented to a player on each team by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. Altuve also won the award in 2012. Altuve went 3-for-6 and scored a run in Houston’s 3-2, 12-inning win Tuesday night against Oakland. However, he was caught stealing in the 10th inning, snapping his franchise-record-tying streak of 28 consecutive stolen bases.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer allowed just two runs on seven hits over seven innings but didn’t figure in the decision Tuesday night in Houston’s 3-2, 12-inning victory against Oakland. He walked two and had no strikeouts in a start for the first time in his career. Oberholtzer went 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA in his first two career starts at the Coliseum and made it three straight gems at Oakland without a victory.

CF George Springer (sore right knee and quadriceps) missed his second straight game Tuesday night. “Still a little sore,” Astros manager Bo Porter said before the game. “There’s still some discomfort.” Springer remains day-to-day.

RHP Collin McHugh (torn right middle fingernail) made a rehab start Tuesday night for Oklahoma City, allowing three hits and one run over five innings. He struck out five and walked one. “There was no setback with the finger, so he’s good to go,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “Once we go through the rotation this time, we’ll figure out what we’re going to do moving forward.”

OF Enrique Hernandez started in center field for the second straight game in place of injured CF George Springer (sore right knee and quadriceps). Hernandez, who went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored a run Sunday against the White Sox, went 0-for-5 against Oakland.

1B Chris Carter went 3-for-5 with two doubles and drove in two runs Tuesday night in Houston’s 3-2, 12-inning victory against Oakland, his former team. Carter had two doubles for the second straight game. In his past 13 games, he is batting .360 with six home runs and 13 RBIs.

1B Jesus Guzman, who was a late scratch Sunday against the Chicago White Sox due to back discomfort, was in the lineup Tuesday night against Oakland and went 0-for-4. It marked his first appearance since July 13 against Boston, when he went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter, and first start since June 30 against Seattle, as the designated hitter. He made his 25th start at first base Tuesday. Guzman has started five games in left field and four at DH.