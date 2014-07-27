Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after surrendering his spot in the rotation to LHP Brett Oberholtzer. In four starts this month, Peacock is 1-3 with an 8.40 ERA and a 1.064 OPS. Peacock opened the season in the bullpen but has made 15 consecutive appearances as a starter.

RHP Paul Clemens will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, marking the fourth time he has rejoined the Astros. Clemens is 0-1 with a 6.08 ERA with the Astros (12 appearances) and 5-2 with a 3.57 ERA and one save with the RedHawks.

RHP Collin McHugh will be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and will start the series finale against the Marlins on Sunday. McHugh was placed on the DL on July 12 (backdated to July 7) with a right middle finger avulsion. McHugh is 4-8 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts.

RHP Josh Zeid was placed on the 15-day disabled list with bilateral sesamoiditis in his left foot. Zeid has made 23 appearances this season and has posted a 6.97 ERA without recording a decision. Opponents are batting .345 against Zeid.