August 3, 2014 / 2:08 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF George Springer participated in outfield drills and, after taking live batting practice earlier this week, appears set to go on a rehab assignment at some point in the near future. Astros brass anticipates Springer might be ready for rehab when the team travels to Philadelphia in the middle of next week.

CF Jake Marisnick made his debut with the Astros and finishing 0-for-3 while batting seventh. Acquired on Thursday in a six-player trade with the Miami Marlins, Marisnick did flash some of his reputed speed in center field, running down a fly ball in the gap off the bat of Blue Jays C Dioner Navarro in the first inning. Marisnick finished with six putouts.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Foltynewicz went 7-7 with a 5.08 ERA over 21 appearances (18 starts). Foltynewicz is listed by MLB.com as the Astros’ fourth-best prospect and features a fastball with a velocity that reaches triple digits. He will work primarily in middle relief.

1B Jesus Guzman left Friday night’s game with back spasms in the fourth inning. Guzman delivered an RBI single in his final at-bat, noticeably limping en route to first base. He was replaced by Jon Singleton in the fifth and will undergo evaluation on Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
