Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brett Oberholtzer recorded his fourth consecutive quality start, limiting the Blue Jays to two runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts over seven innings on Saturday. He has worked at least six innings over his last nine starts and is 4-1 with a 3.08 ERA since May 24. The Astros are 8-2 when Oberholtzer starts since that date.

1B Jon Singleton finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and an inside-the-park home run, the first for Houston this season and first since 2B Jose Altuve recorded one on Aug. 20, 2011, against the San Francisco Giants. Singleton has 10 home runs this season, the most by an Astros rookie since Jeff Bagwell hit 14 in 1991.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz made his major league debut Saturday in the eighth inning, working 2/3 of an inning giving up a walk and recording a strikeout of Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista. Foltynewicz became the seventh player to make his major league debut with the Astros this season and the third pitcher, joining LHP Rudy Owens and RHP Jake Buchanan.

DH Chris Carter finished 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. He leads the majors with nine home runs and a .687 slugging percentage since July 1 and is batting .308 (28-for-91) with 21 RBIs and a 1.048 OPS over that span.