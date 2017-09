OF George Springer began a rehab assignment with Class A Quad Cities on Monday, going 0-for-1 with two walks, a strikeout and a stolen base. Springer, placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 23 with left quad soreness, is batting .231/.336/.468 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs. The club will monitor his progress during his rehab before making a determination of when Springer will be reinstated.