August 7, 2014 / 2:27 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Brad Peacock will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday against Philadelphia. Peacock, who won his only start after being sent down Saturday, dropped his last two major league starts, allowing eight earned runs over just four innings.

2B Jose Altuve, the American League’s leading hitter (.337), went 1-for-6 in Tuesday’s loss to Philadelphia, extending his hitting streak to four games. Altuve, 5-for-18 in that stretch, also stole his Al-leading 44th base of the season.

RHP Paul Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after Tuesday’s game, clearing a roster spot for Wednesday’s starter, RHP Brad Peacock. Clemens went 0-1 with a 5.84 ERA in 13 appearances for Houston this season.

RF Robbie Grossman snapped an 0-for-10 slump with a fourth-inning single Tuesday against Philadelphia, his only hit in five at-bats. He did walk, however, and has reached base 12 times in his last 27 plate appearances. His .398 on-base percentage since the beginning of July leads the team.

RHP Jake Buchanan, normally a starter, went 3 2/3 innings in taking the loss in Tuesday’s 15-inning game against the Phillies. Buchanan surrendered the game-winning single to Ryan Howard, but before that had kept Philadelphia at bay, largely with a sharp breaking ball. He allowed three hits, while striking out two and walking two.

LHP Dallas Keuchel continued his strong pitching but was left with a no-decision Tuesday against Philadelphia, going seven innings and allowing one run on five hits, while striking out four and walking one. He also hit a batter. He has allowed just two earned runs over his last 23 innings of work.

