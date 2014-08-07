Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock, recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, lost his third consecutive major league start Wednesday, allowing a career-high eight runs on seven hits in five innings against Philadelphia. Peacock, who struck out four and walked four, has yielded 16 earned runs over his last nine innings.

2B Jose Altuve, the American League’s leading hitter (.338), went 2-for-5 in Wednesday’s loss to Philadelphia, his 48th multi-hit game of the season. In the process, he extended his hitting streak to five games. Altuve, 7-for-23 in that stretch, also stole his AL-leading 45th base of the season.

OF George Springer, on the disabled list since July 20 with a strained left quadriceps, felt “a little pull” in that muscle after doubling in a minor league rehab game Wednesday, according to manager Bo Porter. Porter was uncertain when Springer might return.

RHP Collin McHugh, who starts Thursday at Philadelphia, was saddled with a no-decision in his last start. He went 6 1/3 innings against Toronto and yielded one run on five hits while striking out five and walking one. His only previous appearance against the Phillies came on Sept. 20, 2012, when as a reliever with the Mets, he allowed one run over three innings.

1B Jon Singleton went 0-for-4 on Wednesday against Philadelphia, ending his hitting streak at three games, one short of his season high. Singleton, whose 10 homers are the most by an Astros rookie first baseman since Jeff Bagwell hit 14 in 1991, drove in a run with a first-inning fielder’s choice.

RHP Josh Zeid underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on his right foot to address sesamoiditis. He soon will have the same procedure performed on his left foot. He had no decisions and a 6.97 ERA in 23 appearances for Houston this year.