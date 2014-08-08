Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve, the American League’s leading hitter (.335), went 0-for-4 Thursday against Philadelphia, ending a five-game hitting streak. Altuve, who is also atop the AL in hits (158), steals (45) and multi-hit games (48), is on pace to shatter Houston’s single-season hit record of 210, established by Craig Biggio in 1998.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer, Friday’s starter, earned his second straight victory when he beat Toronto in his last start. He went seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits. He is 0-1 with a 1.29 ERA against Texas this season, 0-2 with a 2.12 ERA in three career appearances against the Rangers, two of them starts.

OF George Springer, on the disabled list since July 20 with a strained left quadriceps, went 1-for-1 with a walk and a double in a rehab game for Class A Quad Cities on Wednesday night, but was removed from the game with what the Astros are describing as “mild discomfort” in that muscle. His condition will be reevaluated Friday in Houston.

RHP Collin McHugh pitched seven strong innings Thursday against Philadelphia but was left with a no-decision when the Phillies rallied for five runs against the Houston bullpen. McHugh, who allowed one run on five hits, is winless since beating the Los Angeles Angels on June 3, nine starts ago. He did display a sharp slider, recording seven of his eight strikeouts on that pitch. He also extended to 17 his franchise-record streak of games with four or more strikeouts to start a career. He didn’t walk a batter.

LHP Tony Sipp took the loss Thursday night against Philadelphia when he allowed Ryan Howard’s go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth. Before the game left-handed hitters like Howard were hitting just .121 against him, the fourth-lowest average in the majors. Sipp, who saw his ERA climb from 2.41 to 2.91, has held opponents scoreless in 32 of his 38 appearances this season.

LF Chris Carter went 3-for-4 and hit two two-run homers Thursday against Philadelphia, his fifth multi-homer game of the season and the eighth of his career. Carter, who now has 24 homers this season, last hit two in one game on July 11 against Boston.