Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve left Friday’s game in the fifth inning with neck discomfort. He will be reevaluated on Saturday and is considered day-to-day. Altuve finished 0-for-3 before departing with what Astros manager Bo Porter described as neck spasms.

OF George Springer returned to Houston and underwent treatment after leaving Wednesday night’s rehab assignment game with Single-A Quad Cities with mild discomfort in his left quad. Springer is scheduled to participate in a full workout Saturday before a decision regarding his reinstatement from the 15-day disabled list is rendered. Springer landed on the DL with a left quad strain on July 20 and began his rehab assignment on Monday.

OF Dexter Fowler began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday night. Fowler was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 30 (backdated to June 27) with a right intercostal strain. Fowler was batting .270/.377/.396 with six home runs and 24 RBIs at the time of the injury and the Astros were 13-22 in the games he missed entering Friday.

DH Chris Carter homered for a second consecutive game, launching his 25th homer on the season in the fifth inning off Rangers RHP Miles Mikolas. Carter has 12 homers since July 1, the most in the majors over that span. He also leads the majors with a .696 slugging percentage since the start of last month. He has hit .313 (35-for-112) with 28 RBIs and a 1.062 OPS over that span.