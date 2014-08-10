Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF Robbie Grossman scored three runs and reached base in four of his five plate appearances, walking twice while also stroking a single and reaching after being hit by a pitch. He has reached base in eight of nine plate appearances this series and is batting .458 (11-for-24) with three home runs and seven RBIs in seven games against the Rangers this season. He has four multi-walk games in his last 10 outings.

CF Jake Marisnick posted his second consecutive multi-hit game and his third in his last six games on Saturday. Marisnick finished 2-for-4 and is batting .304 (7-for-23) in his last six games.

RHP Scott Feldman won his second consecutive start, limiting the Rangers to three runs, eight hits and one walk while tying his season high of six strikeouts. He has produced three consecutive quality starts, posting a 2-0 record and 2.01 ERA in that span. Seven of his last nine outings have been quality starts.

DH Chris Carter went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and an RBI on Saturday. Carter is batting .319 (37-for-116) since July 1 with 29 RBIs during that span. Of his 22 multi-hit games this season, half have come since July 1.