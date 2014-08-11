FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
August 12, 2014 / 4:02 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Darin Downs worked two scoreless innings of relief and has not allowed a run in eight consecutive appearances spanning seven innings since June 22. Downs is 1-0 during that stretch having allowed just one hit and one walk while facing 25 batters.

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. With 33 doubles, he is tied with Angels OF Mike Trout for second most in the American League. The multi-hit game was his 49th on the season, which leads the major leagues along with his 160 hits.

OF George Springer remains sidelined with a left quad strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on July 20. Springer participated in a workout prior to Saturday’s game but the discomfort in his left quad has yet to subside. The Astros will continue with the current treatment regimen for Springer before a decision on his reinstatement is rendered.

CF Jake Marisnick finished 1-for-4 with a double, recording his first extra-base hit on the season. Marisnick is batting .296 (8-for-27) over his last seven games and finished the Rangers series hitting .455 (5-for-11). His three-game hitting streak is tied for his longest this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.