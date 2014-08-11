Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Darin Downs worked two scoreless innings of relief and has not allowed a run in eight consecutive appearances spanning seven innings since June 22. Downs is 1-0 during that stretch having allowed just one hit and one walk while facing 25 batters.

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. With 33 doubles, he is tied with Angels OF Mike Trout for second most in the American League. The multi-hit game was his 49th on the season, which leads the major leagues along with his 160 hits.

OF George Springer remains sidelined with a left quad strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on July 20. Springer participated in a workout prior to Saturday’s game but the discomfort in his left quad has yet to subside. The Astros will continue with the current treatment regimen for Springer before a decision on his reinstatement is rendered.

CF Jake Marisnick finished 1-for-4 with a double, recording his first extra-base hit on the season. Marisnick is batting .296 (8-for-27) over his last seven games and finished the Rangers series hitting .455 (5-for-11). His three-game hitting streak is tied for his longest this season.