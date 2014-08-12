Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Alex Presley will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the New York-Penn League. Presley has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 8 with a right oblique strain. Presley was batting .252/.291/.359 with five homers and 13 RBIs at the time of his injury.

RHP Brad Peacock pitched just well enough on Monday night to count his no-decision in a 4-2 loss to the Twins as a relative step forward. He needed 115 pitches to complete five innings yet allowed just two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

2B Jose Altuve recorded his league-leading 50th multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the first inning off Twins LHP Tommy Milone. Altuve leads the majors with 162 hits, becoming the first player with that many hits by Aug. 11 since Adrian Gonzalez recorded 163 in 2011.

CF Jake Marisnick set a career high with his first four-hit game (all singles) and produced his third multi-hit game over his last four starts. His four-game hitting streak ties a career best (Aug. 11-14, 2013) and Marisnick is batting .387 (12-for-31) over his last eight contests.

DH Chris Carter clubbed his 26th home run in the fifth inning, a solo shot to left field off Twins LHP Tommy Milone. Carter has 20 homers since May 28 and is batting .309 with 13 homers and 30 RBIs since July 1. Carter hit 29 homers last season and is the first Houston player with consecutive 26-plus homer seasons since Carlos Lee (2007-09).