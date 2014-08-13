Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

CF Alex Presley began a rehab assignment with the short-season Class A Tri-City on Tuesday, going 0-for-3. He landed on the 15-day disabled list July 8 due to a strained right oblique muscle.

OF George Springer has been shut down for two weeks as he battles a left quad strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on July 20. Springer played three rehab assignment games for Single A Quad Cities but was pulled from his third start last Wednesday for precautionary reasons. Following treatment and trainer-monitored workouts in Houston, the Astros determined that Springer needs additional rest.

OF Dexter Fowler will be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and will start the series finale against the Twins on Wednesday. Fowler has been on the DL since June 27 with a strained right intercostal. He batted .300 over four rehab games with Triple A Oklahoma City. Fowler hit .270/.377/.396 with six homers and 24 RBIs prior to his injury.

DH Chris Carter recorded his ninth career multihome run game and his sixth this season, the most by a Houston player since Lance Berkman also posted six multihomer games in 2006. Carter tied his career high of five RBIs and has recorded an RBI in six consecutive games with six homers during that span. Since July 1, he leads the majors in home runs (15), slugging percentage (.723), OPS (1.104) and RBIs (36).

OF Domingo Santana was optioned to Triple A Oklahoma City to make room for OF Dexter Fowler. Santana closed his second stint with the Astros this season in ignominious fashion, committing a mental error in the ninth inning on Monday that allowed the Twins to tack on an insurance run. For the season, Santana is 0-for-17 with 14 strikeouts.