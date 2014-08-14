FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2014

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Brett Oberholtzer allowed one run on six hits over seven innings, making his 11th consecutive outing with at least six innings pitched. He has allowed no more than three runs in his last six outings and has posted a 2.63 ERA over that span. This marked the fourth start this season in which Oberholtzer did not walk a batter.

LHP Tony Sipp retired both batters her faced, Twins LF Jordan Schafer and RF Oswaldo Arcia, in the eighth inning, lowering his batting average against left-handed hitters to .127 (8-for-63) this season. Sipp entered play Wednesday sixth in the majors in that category.

CF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-3 with a walk in his first game back from the 15-day disabled list. Fowler missed 40 games with a right intercostal strain, during which time the Astros went 16-24. He upped his on-base percentage to .379.

DH Chris Carter finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the eighth inning off Twins RHP Kyle Gibson, marking his seventh consecutive game with an RBI. Carter finished with four home runs and 11 RBIs in six games against the Twins this season.

1B/LF Jesus Guzman will began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Guzman missed his 11th game Wednesday after landing on the 15-day disabled list with back spasms on Aug. 2.

