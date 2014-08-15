Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve, the major league leader in hits and on his way to the Astros club record for hits in a season, went 1-for-4 on Thursday and has 167 hits on the season. His pace is well ahead of Craig Biggio’s record of 210 hits, set in 1998. He is 9-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak.

LHP Dallas Keuchel, who has a 2.12 ERA over his last five starts but is just 1-3 with one no-decision over that span, faces the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the four-game series on Friday night. The five-game run has dropped his record to 10-8 and he brings a 3.07 ERA into this game. He has never faced the Red Sox.

RHP Scott Feldman was excited about pitching at Fenway Park, saying, “It’s one of those cool places with a lot of history. They’ve done a lot to keep it and preserve it. Fenway and Wrigley Field, they’re not just important for baseball, but it’s sort of a staple of the city. When you think of Boston, you think of Fenway Park. It’s a cool place.” He then went out and pitched five strong innings before falling apart in a seven-run sixth. He has allowed 14 runs in 11 2/3 innings while losing twice to the Red Sox this season -- and hurt himself in the big inning Thursday by not covering first base for what could have been the back end of a double play.

3B Matt Dominguez bounced into his 19th and 20th double plays of the season Thursday, but also hit his first home run since July 28, a two-run shot that put his team ahead, 4-0. It was his 14th homer of the season.

1B Jesus Guzman (back) began what is supposed to be a four-game rehab stint at Oklahoma City on Thursday. He left a game on Aug. 1 with back spasms.