Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Kevin Chapman was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to provide some depth for the bullpen. Chapman pitched in seven games with the Astros earlier this season and 25 in 2013. Control has been a problem -- 22 walks and 22 strikeouts in 26 big-league innings.

OF L.J. Hoes was optioned to Triple-A to make room for LHP Kevin Chapman on the roster. Hoes appeared in 52 games, batting .175, with three homers and 11 RBIs.

RHP Brad Peacock makes his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 6 when he faces the Red Sox in the third game of the four-game series on Saturday night. Peacock is 3-8 with a 5.25 ERA in the majors this season, 10-14 lifetime, and carries a three-game losing streak into this start. He started against the Red Sox July 13 and lasted a third of an inning, yielding a run on two hits and a walk.

OF Robbie Grossman, who struck out his last three times up on Thursday night, had an RBI single, a solo homer and a double on Friday night -- his third game this season with at least three hits in a game. He raised his batting average from .204 to .213 with the big game.

LHP Dallas Keuchel worked the first seven innings and was in line for a loss Friday night but escaped with a no-decision when his teammates rallied. He is 0-2 with one no-decision in his last three starts. He pitched well, but gave up a slammed two-run homer to Yoenis Cespedes and an RBI single to Brock Holt.

RF Jake Marisnick delivered a pop-fly, two-run double in the 10th inning to give the Astros the win. He is hitting .315 in 14 games since being acquired from Miami on July 31. He batted 1.67 in 14 games for the Marlins earlier this season.

1B Jesus Guzman (back) walked twice and struck out once in his five-inning rehab opener on Thursday night.