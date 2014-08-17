Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock lasted a bit longer in his second start this season against Boston than he did in his first. The results weren’t great, though. Peacock on Saturday night allowed six runs -- five earned -- on seven hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings, striking out three. He was pulled on July 13 after recording just one out in the first inning against the Red Sox. He had allowed one run on two hits before manager Bo Porter pulled him because of control issues.

2B Jose Altuve continues to pad his major league-leading totals. Altuve went 2-for-5 on Saturday night against the Red Sox, his major league-high 52nd multi-hit game of the season. It is the most multi-hit games in a single season by a Houston player since 2009, when Miguel Tejada recorded 57 and Michael Bourne had 52.

RHP Collin McHugh will take the mound at Fenway Park on Sunday in search of his first two-game winning streak since the start of the season. McHugh, who hasn’t won back-to-back starts since his first two outings of the year on April 22 and April 27 -- a span of 15 starts -- is coming off a win Aug. 12, when he allowed one run on four hits in six innings of work against Minnesota. McHugh, however, has looked much better since returning from the disabled list July 27, allowing one run in each of his past three starts while owning a 1.40 ERA in that time.

CF Dexter Fowler is continuing to make strides since returning from the disabled list Wednesday. After missing 40 games due to a right intercostal sprain, Fowler has gone 5-for-14 with three walks in four games since, including a 2-for-5 performance Saturday night against Boston. The Astros have already matched their win total (51) from all of last season and their cleanup hitter will be a big part of the plans going forward as long as he stays healthy.

DH Chris Carter is having one heck of a summer. All he does is hit home runs. Houston’s slugger belted a solo homer Saturday night against Boston, his team-high 29th of the season and 16th since July 1, the most in the majors in that time. Carter has seven homers in his last 10 games, and is hitting .385 in that span with 16 RBIs.