Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Darin Downs was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right oblique. The move is retroactive to last Thursday. The Astros could have kept him day-to-day on the active roster but did not want it to get any worse. Downs last pitched when he allowed a run Thursday and the Astros are losing a reliever that since July 22 has a 1.23 earned-run average and allowed one hit in his last 22 at-bats in that period.

RHP Scott Feldman makes his 23rd start for the Astros Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium and will try to win for the third time in four starts. Feldman is 2-1 with a 4.79 ERA this month though most of that came Thursday against the Red Sox, when he allowed six runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 9-4 loss. Before that, Feldman had allowed four runs in 15 1/3 innings against Texas and Toronto following a three-game losing streak. Feldman faced the Yankees in the season opener and allowed two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings of a 6-2 victory. He is 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 career appearances against the Yankees.

DH Chris Carter became the first Astro to reach 30 home runs since 2007 when Lance Berkman and Carlos Lee did it. He did on a night when he struck out four times for the seventh time in his career and it gave him 18 hits in his last 53 at-bats and 17 home runs since July 1.

INF/OF Jesus Guzman was activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 15 games with back spasms. In four rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he was 8-for-13 and, once he was able to play on consecutive games, the Astros felt comfortable activating him. Manager Bo Porter said Guzman will be used at first base, as a corner outfielder and as a right-handed bat off the bench. This year, Guzman has made 27 starts at first base and five in left field.