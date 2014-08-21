Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel will be seeking his 20th career victory Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. He is 1-3 with a 3.77 ERA over his past six starts, and he took a no-decision last Thursday in a 5-3 win at Boston after allowing three runs and six hits in seven innings. The 26-year-old is fourth among American League left-handers with 156 1/3 innings and fourth in ERA. He also leads the majors with a 3.29 groundball to flyball ratio and leads the American League with four complete games.

LF Jake Marisnick batted ninth for the first time since joining the Astros at the trade deadline. He had two hits to snap an 0-for-10 slide.

RHP Chad Qualls was unavailable Wednesday due to back stiffness, and he is day-to-day. The injury didn’t seem serious according to manager Bo Porter, who thinks Qualls would be available Thursday.

RHP Scott Feldman had a season-high seven strikeouts while throwing 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball Wednesday against the Yankees. His 121 pitches tied a career high. He has allowed three runs or fewer in 13 of his past 17 starts. He also has eight quality starts in his past 11 outings.

CF Dexter Fowler appeared in his 750th career game Wednesday and went 1-for-4. He is hitting .391 (9-for-23) on the 10-game trip. Against the Yankees, he is batting .450 (9-for-20).