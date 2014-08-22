Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF Marc Krauss started and was 1-for-3. He has a hit in 13 of 19 games since getting recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and is batting .259 (15-for-58) in that span.

2B Jose Altuve was held without a hit for the 25th time in 124 games this season and remained two hits shy of his career-high of 177 from last season. Altuve is 9-for-30 on the road trip and is hitting .336.

LHP Dallas Keuchel is 1-4 over his last seven starts but has an ERA under four in that span. Keuchel took a tough loss Thursday as he went the distance on a seven-hitter in Houston’s 3-0 loss at New York. Keuchel became the first Astro left-hander to throw at least five complete games since Mike Hampton had seven in 1997.

RHP Chad Qualls was unavailable had the Astros had a save situation due to back stiffness and is day-to-day. The injury didn’t seem serious and is not expected to require a DL stint.

CF Dexter Fowler finished this season by going 10-for-24 against the Yankees. He has hit safely in his last six games and is 11-for-30 since returning from the DL last week.