FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
August 23, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Marc Krauss started and was 1-for-3. He has a hit in 13 of 19 games since getting recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and is batting .259 (15-for-58) in that span.

2B Jose Altuve was held without a hit for the 25th time in 124 games this season and remained two hits shy of his career-high of 177 from last season. Altuve is 9-for-30 on the road trip and is hitting .336.

LHP Dallas Keuchel is 1-4 over his last seven starts but has an ERA under four in that span. Keuchel took a tough loss Thursday as he went the distance on a seven-hitter in Houston’s 3-0 loss at New York. Keuchel became the first Astro left-hander to throw at least five complete games since Mike Hampton had seven in 1997.

RHP Chad Qualls was unavailable had the Astros had a save situation due to back stiffness and is day-to-day. The injury didn’t seem serious and is not expected to require a DL stint.

CF Dexter Fowler finished this season by going 10-for-24 against the Yankees. He has hit safely in his last six games and is 11-for-30 since returning from the DL last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.