Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock held Cleveland to one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks before leaving after five innings as a precaution, due to tightness in his right forearm. “He was throwing the ball about as good as he’s thrown all year, but whenever you start talking about forearm tightness, it’s not something you want to take a chance with,” said manager Bo Porter.

LHP Dallas Keuchel’s five complete games are the most in the American League. Keuchel’s total is also the most by a Houston left-hander since Mike Hampton had seven in 1997.

1B Jon Singleton hit one of his biggest home runs of the season, a three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, capping a four-run Astros rally in a 5-1 win over Cleveland on Friday. “Anytime you look at a four-run lead instead of a one-run lead, that’s a huge cushion for our bullpen,” said Astros manager Bo Porter. “But just for (Singleton) personally and his confidence level. It’s at-bats like that that kind of gets him to buy in.”

LHP Tony Sipp pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning Friday to get the win in a 5-1 victory over Cleveland. Sipp was originally drafted by the Indians in the 45th round in 2004. He was 11-7 in 48 relief appearances for the Indians from 2009 to 2012.