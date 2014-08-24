FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Brad Peacock’s status for his next start is undetermined. Peacock had to leave Friday’s game after five innings due to soreness in his right forearm. Manager Bo Porter said no decision has been made yet whether Peacock will make his next start, which is scheduled to be Wednesday against Oakland.

2B Jose Altuve’s single in the third inning Saturday was his American League-leading 176th hit, putting him on a pace for 220, which would be 10 more than the club record of 210 set by Craig Biggio in 1998.

RHP Jake Buchanan threw a wild pitch and gave up two hits, including a walkoff single by SS Jose Ramirez in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 3-2 loss to Cleveland Saturday. “We had a base open and I tried to nibble because I didn’t want to walk (Ramirez) with probably their best batter (LF Michael Brantley) on deck,” Buchanan said. “(Ramirez) kind of committed to the outside fastball and went down and got it.”

RHP Collin McHugh gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his start vs. Cleveland Saturday. “Ideally, you’d like to have a better mix of pitches and I didn’t really have my curveball. You battle with what you got and that’s what I had to do,” said McHugh, who in his four starts in the month of August has a 1.82 ERA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
