Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock, whose start Wednesday vs. Oakland had been up in the air due to a sore right forearm, is now expected to make that start. Peacock left Friday’s game vs. the Indians after five innings due to discomfort in his forearm.

2B Jose Altuve leads the American League in hits, batting average and stolen bases. He has a chance to be the first player to lead his league in those three categories since Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki did it in 2001.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer pitched into the seventh inning Sunday, but still took the loss in a 3-1 loss to the Indians. Oberholtzer gave up 10 hits, but only three runs and no walks, while striking out six. “Obie did a good job battling and had us right there in the ballgame,” said manager Bo Porter. “Again, this guy continues to take the ball and go to the mound and give us an opportunity to win every time he takes the ball.”

DH Chris Carter was given a day off Sunday, although he did draw a walk in a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth inning. Since July 1, Carter leads the majors in home runs (17), RBIs (42) and slugging percentage (.641).