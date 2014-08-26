Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Marwin Gonzalez finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, including a 2-for-3 line against Athletics RHP Jeff Samardzija. Gonzalez improved to 4-for-13 in his career against Samardzija and recorded his fourth three-hit game and 13th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Chad Qualls was claimed off waivers according to published reports. The Astros have until Wednesday to work out a trade for Qualls or pull him off waivers, which would then make him ineligible to be traded this season. Qualls is 1-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 14 saves this season, his first since rejoining the organization as a free agent last offseason.

RHP Scott Feldman delivered his 15th quality start of the season and his fifth in his last six outings. He allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over seven innings, marking the 14th time in his last 18 starts that he has allowed three earned runs or less. Feldman has a 3.70 ERA over his last six starts.

DH Chris Carter smacked his 31st home run of the season, a two-run shot with two outs in the eighth inning off Athletics RHP Jeff Samardzija. The homer came on an 0-2 pitch, his 13th two-strike homer this season. Lance Berkman has 18 two-strike home runs in 2006. Berkman (34) and Carlos Lee (32) were the last Houston players with 31-plus homers in a single season, both doing so in 2007.