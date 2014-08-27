Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel limited the Athletics to two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over seven innings, posting his third quality start in three appearances against Oakland this season. Keuchel has worked at least seven innings in six of his last seven starts, posting a 3.00 ERA over that span.

RHP Chad Qualls notched his 15th save with a perfect ninth inning against the Athletics, recording one strikeout in the process. Qualls has 39 strikeouts against just five walks in 45 innings this season and has converted 15 of 18 save opportunities. He worked five consecutive scoreless appearances.

CF Dexter Fowler recorded the first run against Athletics RHP Jason Hammel with his leadoff home run in the fourth inning, a 390-foot shot to right field on an 0-2 pitch. Fowler is batting .280 (14-for-50) with two home runs and four RBIs in 13 games since returning from the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

DH Chris Carter hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning off Athletics RHP Luke Gregerson, recording his second consecutive game with a homer. It marked his fourth home run in five games against his former club and his 32nd on the season, the most by a Houston player since Lance Berkman (34) and Carlos Lee (32) in 2007. Carter has recorded 19 home runs, 47 RBIs and a .657 slugging percentage since July 1.