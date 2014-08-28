Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Darin Downs will began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday with the expectation that he will make two appearances this weekend before being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. Downs landed on the DL on Aug. 15 with a right oblique strain.

RHP Brad Peacock did not factor into the decision after allowing one run on four hits and five walks, with six strikeouts, over 5 1/3 innings. He fanned five of six batters during one stretch in the third and fourth innings and has worked at least five innings while allowing exactly one run in three of his last four starts.

2B Jose Altuve recorded his 181st hit this season with a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning off Athletics RHP Dan Otero. Altuve also stole two bases, upping his season total to 49. Only Craig Biggio had more hits (210) and steals (50) in a season (1998) for Houston.

DH Chris Carter belted his 33rd home run, his third consecutive game with a homer. Carter has 12 home runs this month, matching the club record for homers in August set by Jeff Bagwell in 2000 and matched by Ty Wigginton in 2008. Carter has 20 home runs and 48 RBIs since July 1.